Top headlines: SC halts Future-RIL deal, Puducherry CM loses trust vote

SC bars NCLT from approving Future-RIL deal
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Future Retail Limited (FRL) in a plea by e-commerce giant Amazon challenging the Delhi High Court order which had stayed the implementation of status quo direction passed by single-judge of the High Court with respect to the $3.4 billion Future-Reliance deal. Read here
India to clear 45 investments from China: Report
India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border. Read here
Puducherry CM resigns after losing trust vote
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues besides ruling side MLAs in the union territory resigned on Monday after the government lost the confidence vote sought by him in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against opposition's 14 in the House. Read here
Tata Motors brings new Safari at Rs 14.69 lakh
With the Indian passenger vehicles market moving further towards the SUV segment, homegrown auto major Tata Motors is gearing up to cast a wider net in the segment targeting first time buyers to premium-end customers while driving strength from its synergies with JLR, according to a top company official. Read here
HSBC ups India's FY22 GDP forecast to 11.2 per cent
A pick up in business activity coupled with a steady fall in Covid cases should aid a faster economic recovery across Asia, says a recent report by HSBC. It expects almost all economies in Asia to reach their pre-pandemic level by the end of 2021, if they haven’t already. Read here
