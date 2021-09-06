Top headlines: SC refuses to defer NEET exam; NMDC reduces prices

-
SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled for September 12
The Supreme Court Monday refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said if students want to appear in multiple exams, then they need to prioritise and make a choice as there may never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams. Read more
Covid: DCGI approves Hetero's Tocilizumab for hospitalised adults
Hetero, a globally renowned vertically integrated pharmaceutical organization, on Monday announced that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the generic version of Tocilizumab in India. Read more
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of its cars due to rising input costs
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it has hiked prices of its cars due to rising input costs.
"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent.
This is the third price hike by Maruti Suzuki this year. Read more
NMDC reduces prices, steel companies roll over prices in September
With domestic demand playing catch up and iron ore prices on the mend, steel companies have rolled over prices for the month.
Three of the top steel producers said that prices for the month had been rolled over. Steel demand in the domestic market was impacted by the second wave of Covid-19, which reflected in a price correction in July. Read more
