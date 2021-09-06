Covid: DCGI approves Hetero's Tocilizumab for hospitalised adults

-
Hetero, a globally renowned vertically integrated pharmaceutical organization, on Monday announced that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the generic version of Tocilizumab in India.
This authorisation will enable the medical practitioners to use the generic drug Tocilizumab for the treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalised adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), Hetero said in a statement.
"We are pleased with the approval of Hetero's Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India. This demonstrates our technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to Covid care. This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the government to ensure equitable distribution," said Dr. B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group.
Hetero's Tocira (Tocilizumab) will be marketed by its associate company 'Hetero Healthcare' in India with the support of its strong distribution network across the country.
Hetero's biologics arm 'Hetero Biopharma' will be manufacturing the drug at its dedicated biologics facility, based at Jadcherla in Hyderabad.
Hetero's Tocilizumab 400mg/20ml is the biosimilar version of Roche's Actemra/RoActemra, and will be available from September end.
