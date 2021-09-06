Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of its cars due to rising input costs

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Suzuki Motor Gujarat to scale down production in Aug due to chip shortage
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Suzuki sees production impact from semiconductor shortage
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it has hiked prices of its cars due to rising input costs.
"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent. This is the third price hike by Maruti Suzuki this year.
Last month, the company said that a price hike was necessary as it looks to protect its profitability amid a steep rise in commodity prices.
MSI Senior Executive Director for sales and marketing Shashank Srivastava had said there was no other option left for the company but to increase prices to offset the impact of high commodity costs.
Last week, Maruti Suzuki India said it will recall 1.81 lakh units manufactured between May 4, 2018 to October 27, 2020 to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects, making it the largest recall so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor