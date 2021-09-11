Top headlines: Semiconductor chip shortage, Tesla asked to share plan

Centre asks to share manufacturing, investment plan in India

The Centre has asked to share its manufacturing and investment plan in India, a senior government official told Business Standard. Read more...

Ford Motor ceasing production in India leaves its workers high and dry

A few months from now Maraimalai Nagar, a sleepy satellite town located 45 kilometres from Chennai and home to the manufacturing facilities of and BMW India, will lose an important landmark — the factory. A similar fate awaits the Ford factory in Sanand, 21 km from Ahmedabad. Read more...

Semiconductor chip shortage: Industries face further output cuts and delays

The semiconductor chip shortage, which has put most industries, especially the auto sector, on a bumpy road, is unlikely to resolve soon. Read more...

Investment bankers net record fees at Rs 1,013 crore as IPOs zoom in 2021

A flood of initial public offerings (IPOs) has helped investment bankers pocket record fees in 2021. The fees earned from IPOs so far this year stand at $137.7 million, or Rs 1,013 crore, the data from Refinitiv shows. Read more...

India may continue to face chip crunch for mobile devices for 6 more months

Leading global chip design and manufacturing companies say that India will continue to face a shortage of chips for mobile devices for at least another six months. This will hit the affordable 4G segment phones particularly hard as they use a lot of low-priced high nanometer chips which are in even more short supply. Read more...