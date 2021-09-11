Top headlines: Semiconductor chip shortage, Tesla asked to share plan

-
Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?
Ford Motor ceasing production in India leaves its workers high and dry
Brace for production cuts, shipment delay due to chip shortage: Analysts
Semiconductor chip shortage: Industries face further output cuts and delays
Centre asks Tesla to share manufacturing, investment plan in India
Ford Motor ceasing production in India leaves its workers high and dry
A few months from now Maraimalai Nagar, a sleepy satellite town located 45 kilometres from Chennai and home to the manufacturing facilities of Ford India and BMW India, will lose an important landmark — the Ford India factory. A similar fate awaits the Ford factory in Sanand, 21 km from Ahmedabad. Read more...
Semiconductor chip shortage: Industries face further output cuts and delays
The semiconductor chip shortage, which has put most industries, especially the auto sector, on a bumpy road, is unlikely to resolve soon. Read more...
Investment bankers net record fees at Rs 1,013 crore as IPOs zoom in 2021
A flood of initial public offerings (IPOs) has helped investment bankers pocket record fees in 2021. The fees earned from IPOs so far this year stand at $137.7 million, or Rs 1,013 crore, the data from Refinitiv shows. Read more...
India may continue to face chip crunch for mobile devices for 6 more months
Leading global chip design and manufacturing companies say that India will continue to face a shortage of chips for mobile devices for at least another six months. This will hit the affordable 4G segment phones particularly hard as they use a lot of low-priced high nanometer chips which are in even more short supply. Read more...
