Centre asks Tesla to share manufacturing, investment plan in India

-
ALSO READ
Space tourism spinoffs
Virgin Galactic ride: Race for space may not just be rich man's fun & game
Top headlines: IndiGo's losses mount; Ola's Aggarwal takes on Elon Musk
Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes on Elon Musk over EV duty cut
Cryptocurrency - Is it worth including in your portfolio?
The Centre has asked Tesla to share its manufacturing and investment plan in India, a senior government official told Business Standard.
Discussions between Tesla and top government officials took place around a month ago, where the government asked the company to share its proposal in detail. “We want Tesla to do business in India.
But the relation has to be reciprocal. India should gain in terms of investment, employment,” the official said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor