Centre asks Tesla to share manufacturing, investment plan in India

But the relation has to be reciprocal. India should gain in terms of investment, employment," the official said

Shreya Nandi 

A Tesla car is seen at the V3 supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Reuters
The Centre has asked Tesla to share its manufacturing and investment plan in India, a senior government official told Business Standard.

Discussions between Tesla and top government officials took place around a month ago, where the government asked the company to share its proposal in detail. “We want Tesla to do business in India.

But the relation has to be reciprocal. India should gain in terms of investment, employment,” the official said.

First Published: Sat, September 11 2021. 02:46 IST

