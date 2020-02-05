Top headlines: Services PMI rises, coronavirus hits Surat diamond industry

Coronavirus impact: Surat diamond hub stares at Rs 8,000 crore loss

The Surat diamond industry is likely to face a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore in next two months as Hong Kong, which is a major export destination, has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, say experts.

Russia's largest oil producer keen to bid for BPCL: Report

Russia's largest oil producer is keen to bid for acquisition of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), sources said after the Russian firm's CEO Igor Sechin met Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.

Solid domestic demand lifts services to 7-year high of 55.5 in Jan

India's dominant service industry began 2020 in a buoyant mood as activity accelerated in January at the fastest pace in seven years on strong domestic demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

Over 50 mn farmers yet to get payments under third round of PM-Kisan: RTI

Over fifty million farmers were yet to get the third instalment of money under the Centre's ambitious PM-Kisan scheme, aimed at providing direct support of Rs 6,000 annually to them, according to the latest Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare data.



FM places 'Vivad Se Vishwas' Bill in LS for resolving disputed tax cases

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to provide for resolution of disputed tax cases involving Rs 9.32 trillion. Introducing the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, the minister said this bill emphasises on trust building.