Top headlines: Services PMI rises, coronavirus hits Surat diamond industry

-
ALSO READ
At 48.7, PMI services index declines to 19-month low in September
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Lok Sabha today
Top Headlines: Manufacturing PMI at 8-yr high; India's 3rd coronavirus case
BPCL extends rally on reports of Rosneft's interest; surges 13% in 3 days
Top headlines: NCLAT setback for Tatas, services PMI expands, and more
-
Coronavirus impact: Surat diamond hub stares at Rs 8,000 crore loss
The Surat diamond industry is likely to face a loss of around Rs 8,000 crore in next two months as Hong Kong, which is a major export destination, has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, say experts. Read more
Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft keen to bid for BPCL: Report
Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is keen to bid for acquisition of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), sources said after the Russian firm's CEO Igor Sechin met Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday. Read more
Solid domestic demand lifts services PMI to 7-year high of 55.5 in Jan
India's dominant service industry began 2020 in a buoyant mood as activity accelerated in January at the fastest pace in seven years on strong domestic demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday. Read more
Over 50 mn farmers yet to get payments under third round of PM-Kisan: RTI
Over fifty million farmers were yet to get the third instalment of money under the Centre's ambitious PM-Kisan scheme, aimed at providing direct support of Rs 6,000 annually to them, according to the latest Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare data. Read more
FM places 'Vivad Se Vishwas' Bill in LS for resolving disputed tax cases
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to provide for resolution of disputed tax cases involving Rs 9.32 trillion. Introducing the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, the minister said this bill emphasises on trust building. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU