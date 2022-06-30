Top headlines: Shinde next Maha CM; cryptos a clear danger, says RBI's Das

Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as CM at 7.30 pm today: Fadnavis

Springing a surprise, leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next Chief Minister of .

Fadnavis's announcement defied expectations that he would return as chief minister with the support of the Shinde faction. Shinde alone will take oath of office at 7.30 pm, and cabinet expansion will take place later, Fadnavis said at a press conference at Raj Bhavan premises after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Shinde. Read more

a clear danger to financial systems, says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday described as "clear danger" and said that anything that derives value based on make believe, without any underlying, is just speculation under a sophisticated name.

The government is in the process of finalising a consultation paper on after gathering inputs from various stakeholders and institutions. Read more

Centre's at 12.3% of full-year target in May: Govt data

The central government's at the end of May stood at 12.3 per cent of the annual budget target for 2022-23, mainly due to higher expenditure, according to official data released on Thursday.

is the difference between total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government. Read more

launches new version of Brezza, prices starting at Rs 8 lakh

The country's largest carmaker India on Thursday launched the new version of its compact SUV Brezza, with a price starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the SUV segment to reinforce its leadership position.

The second-generation Brezza will be available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh. Read more