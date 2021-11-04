Top headlines: States slash VAT on fuel; WHO sees Covid rebound in Europe

Europe could see 500,000 more Covid deaths by February, says WHO

A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the real threat of a resurgence of the pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organisation's regional office said Thursday.

Dr. Hans Kluge said case counts are beginning to near record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of grave concern. Read more

price cut by Rs 5.7-6.35, by Rs 11.16-12.88 across country

price on Thursday was cut in the range of Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre across the country and rates by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

Buckling under pressure, the government had on Wednesday cut excise duty on by Rs 5 per litre and that on by Rs 10 a litre to give reprieve to consumers battered by record high retail fuel prices. Read more

'Full of prejudice': says Pentagon's nuclear report disregards facts

dismissed the U.S Department of Defense’s assessment that its nuclear weapons capabilities are expanding at an accelerated rate, amid growing alarm in Washington at the increasing scope of Beijing’s military power.

“This report by the DoD, as with previous reports, is full of prejudice with a disregard of the facts,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday. Read more

At J&K's Nowshera, PM Modi lauds soldiers for carrying out surgical strike

Prime Minister on Thursday praised the soldiers for carrying out the surgical strike across the border and said that it fills everyone with pride.

The Prime Minister also said that the country has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb the peace in the region. Read more