Top headlines: Suraksha gets Jaypee Infra; US births see biggest decline

-
ALSO READ
Bidders running out of patience as Jaypee Infra bankruptcy gets delayed
Suraksha group beats NBCC India in close race to buy Jaypee Infratech
Jaypee Infratech insolvency: Suraksha emerges as the highest bidder
CoC to review NBCC offer for Jaypee Infra on Monday before vote on Suraksha
Committee of creditors rejects NBCC resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech
-
9 months after lockdowns, US births see biggest decline since 1973
Nine months after the declaration of a national emergency due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. births fell by 8% in a month.
The December drop marked an acceleration in declines in the second part of the year. For the full year, the number of babies born in the country fell 4% to about 3.6 million, the largest decline since 1973, according to a Wednesday report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. READ MORE.
Suraksha group beats NBCC India in close race to buy Jaypee Infratech
The race for Jaypee Infratech ended in a photo finish, with 98.66 per cent of the Committee of Creditors voting in favour of Suraksha group's resolution plan while the resolution plan of Suraksha's rival, NBCC India, received 98.54 per cent of the CoC votes.
Both plans were put for voting separately and the narrow results between the two plans is leading to speculation that NBCC India may move the court again. All banks voted in favour of both plans. READ MORE.
Have redoubled efforts to fix problem of tech outages: HDFC Bank CEO
The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has set its eyes on becoming a technology-led powerhouse by investing heavily in scaling up its tech infrastructure after it faced repeated outages during the past few years on its digital banking front.
In its annual report for 2020-21, the bank said its vision is to build a technology-led Bank. “We are doing this by leveraging our strengths and building for the future”, it said. READ MORE.
Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs
Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century. The report pegs the current value of his donation – mainly to education and healthcare – at $102.4 billion with the start of his key endowments way back in 1892.
Tata is the only Indian in the top 10 list. The other Indian among the top 50 is Azim Premji, former chairman of Wipro, who is ranked 12th. READ MORE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU