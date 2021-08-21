Top headlines: Tariff troubles for telcos, India's Covid jab for children

The Union govt signalled to the telecom operators to review their low tariffs. However, the industry is hesitant to take a unified call on raising tariffs. India's drug controller gave emergency-use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine which is India's first for children above 12 years. Read more on these and other top headlines for the day. Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine for children above 12 years gets EUA in India

The world’s first DNA-plasmid vaccine, the three-dose one for Covid-19 developed by Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila), has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use in adolescents 12 years old and above.



This makes indigenously developed ZyCoV-D India’s first Covid-19 vaccine for this age group, and the vaccine has many firsts. It is based on DNA-plasmid technology; then, it can be administered using a needle-free injection system; and finally, it remains stable in room temperatures for three months. Read more

Govt decision on raising tariffs fail to unite telecom companies

Telecom operators have got fresh feelers from the government that they must review their low tariffs. But telcos are hesitant to take a unified call on raising tariffs as such measures had failed to work in the past, according to industry sources.

This comes in the backdrop of an industry call urging the regulator Trai to set a floor price for telecom operators. The telecom regulator however is unlikely to set a minimum tariff as it may be considered an anti-competitive move, officials pointed out. Read more





Focus on its economy may've led US to put India deal on the back burner

India will look at working with the US on market access issues to promote bilateral trade, with the US indicating that it is not looking at new trade agreements. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that addressing market access issues on both sides will be a big opportunity for our export sector.

Government officials said circumstances are now different, with a change in the administration in the US and President Joe Biden taking over in January. Read more

Brokerages bet on digital talent, ramp up hiring amid market surge

Traditional brokerages have ramped up hiring in the past six to eight months - predominantly on the digital, technology (tech), and sales side - in the midst of strong market rebound, retail investor influx, and sharp jump in client acquisitions.

As customers get comfortable with digital engagement and do-it-yourself platforms - with limited or zero human intervention - brokerages are veering towards a more digital-oriented workforce. Read more





Railway round 1 goes off track amid operational hurdles

The first round of bids have been nixed by a mix of operational hurdles, a slump in passenger traffic due to Covid-19, and fear of competing with the Indian itself. To add to these, fixed costs, that would keep building up seem to have blighted the private rail tenders. Read more