Top headlines: Tata sons to raise stake in AirAsia; Serum seeks damages

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Tata invests Rs 300 cr in AirAsia; RBI MPC decision today
Top headlines: Rs 1.2-trn stimulus for growth, jobs; IIP grows 0.2% in Sept
Top headlines: Tata Sons rebuffs Interups' offer; IKEA to expand footprint
Latest LIVE updates: Republic TV's Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja jail
Top Headlines: IndiGo to cut workforce, AGR case, DMart vs JioMart and more
-
Tata Sons may raise stake to over 76% in AirAsia India by 2020-21 end
Tata Sons is planning to gradually raise its stake in AirAsia India to more than 76 per cent by the end of 2020-21, people aware of the development have said. Tatas increasing stake in the airline will give an exit route to Malaysia's flagship budget carrier AirAsia Berhad, which holds 49 per cent stake in the company. The AirAsia Group recently said it was reviewing its investment in the joint venture, as operations of the company — like those of its now-shuttered Japan business — have been draining cash and adding to the group’s financial stress. Read More
RBI likely to pause rate this fiscal, take call on liquidity surplus
Economists and treasurers expect a rate pause in the monetary policy on December 4, and the Reserve Bank’s ‘accommodative’ stance to continue, even as there could be some hint of withdrawal of excess liquidity from the system. In a Business Standard poll of 12 economists and bond market participants, the unanimous view was that the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) will vote to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. Read More
India's Covid-19 vaccination plan may match tried and tested election drill
Polling day-like arrangements for vaccine shots, celebration of Immunisation Days to enthuse people from small towns and villages to get vaccinated, and bank guarantees to companies that will supply vaccines — these are some of the steps being finalised by the government as part of its vaccine strategy against Covid. The modus operandi for immunising the country’s 1.35 billion population in stages has been thrashed out in more than one meeting among top government officials in the health ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office. Read More
Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday. The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's. Read More
Serum Institute seeks Rs 100 cr in damages from trial subject
As questions mount on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trials in India after a 40-year-old participant fell sick and sought damages of Rs 5 crore, Serum Institute of India (SII) has said the allegations in his legal notice are “malicious and misconceived”, and the firm will ask for damages in excess of Rs 100 crore for them. The SII Chief Executive on Saturday indicated the company would apply to the regulator in two weeks for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) of the vaccine. Read More
Shapoorji's $1.2 bn deal with ADIA on hold over debt issues, coronavirus
Shapoorji Pallonji Group has kept its ambitious logistics venture with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) on the back burner on account of debt issues and the pandemic, said people in the know. The group had planned to launch a $1.2-billion venture with ADIA, wherein the partners were to raise the money in two tranches of $600 million each. The venture was to invest in logistics centres in the country. Read More
L&T shipyard completes order for 54 fast interceptor boats ahead of time
In an emphatic statement of warship building capability in the private sector, Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira shipyard handed over the last vessel in an order of 54 fast interceptor craft to the Coast Guard on Sunday — ahead of time and within the budget. With the four public sector shipyards — Mazagon Dock, Mumbai; Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata; Goa Shipyard; and Hindustan Shipyard, Visakhapatnam — invariably delivering warships years behind schedule and beyond budget. Read More
Artillery import embargo put off, doors open for Rs 23,700 cr Israeli guns
On August 9, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) cited the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative to ban the import of artillery guns from December 2020. Twelve days later, the MoD backtracked and allowed imports for an extra year, clearing the decks for importing up to 1,580 guns from Israeli company, Elbit Systems. Read More
PLI expansion, duty remission on table at trade meeting over FTP
A wider production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and the duty-remission facility are set to predominate trade bodies’ recommendations at the Board of Trade meeting on the foreign trade policy (FTP), on Wednesday. The five-year policy will be crucial in the post-pandemic era as India focuses on reviving economic activities and positioning itself in reconfiguring global supply chains. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU