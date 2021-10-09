Top headlines: Tatas back in the Air India cockpit, TCS PAT rises 14% in Q2

In a first major privatisation move in over 2 decades, carrier was sold to at an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore. The Maharaja will return to the Tatas after 68 years

More than three years after it failed to get even a single bid for Air India, the government on Friday announced the sale of the carrier to the salt-to-software conglomerate at an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore. This is the first major privatisation step in about two decades.