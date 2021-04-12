Top headlines: TCS Q4 net rises 15%; factory output contracts 3.6% in Feb

-
-
TCS Q4 net profit rises 15% to Rs 9,246 crore
The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore for the March 2021 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 8,049 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing. The revenue of the IT major grew 9.4 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 43,705 crore from Rs 39,946 crore a year ago, it added. READ MORE...
Industrial production contracts 3.6% in Februray
Showing sluggishness in the economy amid the pandemic, industrial production contracted for the second straight month by 3.6 per cent in February due to poor performance of manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed on Monday. The manufacturing sector declined by 3.7 per cent in February 2021, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The mining sector output declined by 5.5 per cent in February 2021. However, power generation grew marginally by 0.1 per cent in the month under review. The index had grown by 5.2 per cent in February 2020. READ MORE...
Retail inflation rises to 5.52% in March
India's retail inflation accelerated to a four-month high in March on higher food and transport costs amid rising coronavirus infection numbers and fears of a surge in some commodity prices due to lockdowns in some states. Annual retail inflation rose 5.52% in March, up from 5.03% in February. READ MORE...
CBI calls former Maharashtra home minister for questioning on Wednesday
The CBI has called former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on Wednesday in connection with allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and suspended officer Sachin Waze, officials said. Waze, an assistant police inspector, is under investigation in the case of an explosive-laden SUV found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai. READ MORE...
