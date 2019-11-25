Top headlines today: Brokers under lens for fund abuse, RCom sale & more

-
-
1. Karvy a tip of iceberg: Lens on 3 dozen brokers for Rs 10k-crore fund abuse
2. SpiceJet faces liquidity crunch, plans to raise Rs 750 crore via QIP
3. Reliance likely to make bid for RCom and its related companies today
4. Karvy Group's mistakes likely to cost firm stock broking business
When the issue of delay in client payouts started figuring in social media posts a couple of weeks earlier, C Parthasarathy, chairman and managing director of Karvy Group, told his stockbroker group in Hyderabad that everything was alright with his business. He continued to be in denial of any issues or actions of a non-compliant nature involving Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL) even after the Stock Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi)’s Friday order. Read More
5. Paytm raises a billion dollars at a valuation of $16 bn, plans expansion
In a mega funding round, Paytm, the country’s top financial technology entity, has raised a billion dollars (Rs 7,200 crore), at a valuation of $16 billion, from existing shareholders Ant Financial, Softbank Vision Fund and also new investors, including funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, among others. Read More
6. DoT sets up committee to examine the impact of telecom tariff hike
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set up an internal committee to examine the impact of the increase in tariff hikes that Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio have announced and will come into effect on December 1. It is learnt that even though the subject is under forbearance (meaning market forces to operate), the government may intervene if the rise is ‘exorbitant’. Read More
7. Submit Maharashtra Governor letter on govt formation today: SC to Centre
The Supreme Court on Sunday asked the Centre to place before it by 10.30 am on Monday morning the letter of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis, as also the letters the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader submitted, staking his claim to form the government in the state, including the letter of support that Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Ajit Pawar furnished. Read More
8. Post Karvy, Sebi looks to impose limits on brokers
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining if brokers should be barred from offering clearing and settlement services, after the regulator found Karvy Stock Broking had illegally sold client stocks pledged to it for loans, Mint reported.
9. Indian economy is firming up, banking system safe: SBI, HDFC Bank chiefs
10. Rs 4,000 crore PF scam: Yogi govt underwrites 'illegal' investment in DHFL
Averting a major showdown with the Uttar Pradesh power employees on the illegal investment of their provident fund (PF) in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the Yogi Adityanath government has announced to underwrite the outstanding corpus. Read More
