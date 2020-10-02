Top headlines: Trump, Melania test Covid positive, trade unions call strike

Donald Trump, wife Melania test Covid positive, Modi wishes speedy recovery

US President and First Lady tested positive for on Thursday. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted. Trump announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with Covid-19. Read More...

call one-day nationwide strike on Nov 26 over labour codes

on Friday announced that they will go on a one-day nationwide strike on November 26 to oppose the labour codes approved by the Parliament recently and demanding cash transfer to all non-income tax paying families. “The labour codes are designed to impose conditions of virtual slavery on the workers, making formation of unions difficult and virtually taking away the right to strike, keeping large sections of unorganised sector workers…out of their ambit,” a draft declaration to be signed by central in its convention to be held on Friday stated. Read More...

'I'm going back home with head held high': Ex- CEO on ouster

The former Managing Director and CEO of Kerala-based Sunil Gurbaxani on Friday said he was asked to quit on September 7 itself failing which he would be voted out at the September 30 annual general meeting (AGM). "As early as September 7, I was asked to quit on my own or I would be voted out by shareholders at the September 30 AGM. I didn't quit under pressure and hence was voted out," Gurbaxani told IANS. Read More...

'Next year for sure': Elon Musk indicates date for Tesla's India entry

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021. Read More...

How shortened the Covid-19 vaccine race to declare victory

Russia’s version of America’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine project is located far from the Kremlin on a sleepy side street on the outskirts of Moscow. Tucked in a sandy-brick building with an office advertising medical tests and a dingy wooden door, it doesn’t look like a cutting-edge medical laboratory. But it was here that, if you believe President Vladimir Putin, won the global race to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. Read More...