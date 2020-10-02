Top headlines: Trump, Melania test Covid positive, trade unions call strike

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine by end of 2020, says Trump as drug search intensifies
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Dividend payouts be may slashed by 17-23%
I am doing fine after taking a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine: Trump
Covid-19: Zuckerberg endorses Silicon Valley lockdown, Musk sees 'fascism'
Elon Musk plans to get multiplayer games working on Tesla cars: Know more
-
Donald Trump, wife Melania test Covid positive, Modi wishes speedy recovery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted. Trump announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with Covid-19. Read More...
Trade unions call one-day nationwide strike on Nov 26 over labour codes
Trade unions on Friday announced that they will go on a one-day nationwide strike on November 26 to oppose the labour codes approved by the Parliament recently and demanding cash transfer to all non-income tax paying families. “The labour codes are designed to impose conditions of virtual slavery on the workers, making formation of unions difficult and virtually taking away the right to strike, keeping large sections of unorganised sector workers…out of their ambit,” a draft declaration to be signed by central trade unions in its national convention to be held on Friday stated. Read More...
'I'm going back home with head held high': Ex-Dhanlaxmi Bank CEO on ouster
The former Managing Director and CEO of Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank Sunil Gurbaxani on Friday said he was asked to quit on September 7 itself failing which he would be voted out at the September 30 annual general meeting (AGM). "As early as September 7, I was asked to quit on my own or I would be voted out by shareholders at the September 30 AGM. I didn't quit under pressure and hence was voted out," Gurbaxani told IANS. Read More...
'Next year for sure': Elon Musk indicates date for Tesla's India entry
Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021. Read More...
How Russia shortened the Covid-19 vaccine race to declare victory
Russia’s version of America’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine project is located far from the Kremlin on a sleepy side street on the outskirts of Moscow. Tucked in a sandy-brick building with an office advertising medical tests and a dingy wooden door, it doesn’t look like a cutting-edge medical laboratory. But it was here that, if you believe President Vladimir Putin, Russia won the global race to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. Read More...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU