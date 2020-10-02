US President Donald Trump, wife Melania test Covid-19 positive, quarantined

-
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted.
Trump announced about putting himself in quarantine in a tweet late Thursday night after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with Covid-19.
The development is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign.
"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible! The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump said in his tweet earlier.
Hicks, 31, is the closest aide of the president to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week.
In the middle of the election campaign, Trump has been travelling a lot in particular in the battleground States. "I just went out with a test and the first lady just went out with a test also. So, whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know," he said.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
In a statement, Judd Deere, the Deputy White House Press Secretary said that the President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.
White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is travelling," Deere said.
The US President has faced extreme criticism for his views on the Covid situation in the US while denying to wear face masks. He has been regularly holding large gatherings as part of his campaign outreach. The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic with a caseload of 7,494,284 and a death toll of over 200,000.
