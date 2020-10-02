Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests carmaker may foray into India in 2021

-
Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.
"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".
"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.
Next year for sure— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020
Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.
India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.
Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked "What about India sir?".
"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" he said in March 2019.
