Top headlines: US attack on Soleimani to hit India, Tata moves SC, and more

And now, moves SC against order restoring Cyrus Mistry

In his petition, Tata said the judgement is based on a wrong premise that Tata Sons is owned by just two groups. "There has never been any relationship akin to a partnership. was made the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons in a purely professional capacity and not as a representative of the SP Group," he said in his petition.

US attack on Qassem Soleimani to hit India's economic recovery, say experts

Analysts see the development affecting India's economic recovery in the short-term. "If the tensions persist for a few months, the Indian economy may take a hit again as high crude oil prices will stoke inflation... If Brent Crude hits $80 per barrel-mark, inflation will begin rising and margins of corporations may be negatively affected," said G Chokkalingam, founder, Equinomics Research & Advisory.

Govt to retain exports scheme till March after asked for its scrapping

The government has not officially announced extending the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) but it will stay till the new Foreign Trade Policy begins on April 1, said the Federation of Indian Export Organisations on Thursday.

MFs added Rs 3.15 trn to asset base in 2019 on debt schemes, Sebi measures

The asset under management (AUM) of the industry rose by over 13 per cent (Rs 3.15 trillion) to Rs 26.77 trillion at the end of last month, up from Rs 23.62 trillion at the end of December 2018, according to the latest data available with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Australia PM Morrison may cancel India trip to deal with bushfire crisis

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he was inclined to cancel an official trip to India planned for this month in order to deal with a bushfire crisis ravaging parts of his country.