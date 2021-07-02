Top headlines: Vedanta plans $5 bn capex, Wistron exceeds PLI investment

-
ALSO READ
Taiwanese giant Wistron exceeds PLI investment obligation in just 8 months
Foxconn, Wistron, Dell and 16 other firms apply for PLI investments
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
-
Top headlines at this hour: A second wave of Covid-19 infections has pulled down consumer credit demand, said India's central bank. Taiwan's Wistron exceeds its PLI investment obligation in India in eight months
Second Covid-19 wave sharply hit consumer credit demand: RBI FSR
The second wave of the pandemic had a negative impact on the consumer credit demand as inquiries for such loans fell sharply across product categories after a rebound during the festive season in the third quarter of FY21, the half-yearly financial stability report (FSR) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
The FSR report has highlighted that the overall demand for consumer credit, as reflected in inquiry volumes, had stabilised in Q4FY21 following a sharp rebound during the festive season in Q3FY21 after the first Covid wave receded. Read more
Vedanta Limited plans $5-billion capex for 3 years
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited has planned a capex of $5 billion (around Rs 37,500 crore) over a period of three years.
A major chunk of this capex would go into oil and gas business. Vedanta’s capex for three years to FY20 stood at Rs 20,000 crore, according to the company’s annual report for the year. In FY21, it spent Rs 7,286 crore, which is a 14 per cent increase over the previous year’s Rs 6,385-crore capex. Read more
Taiwanese giant Wistron exceeds PLI investment obligation in just 8 months
Taiwanese giant Wistron, has exceeded its investment obligation in India in just eight months, although the government’s production-linked investment (PLI) scheme allowed it to complete the investment in four years.
Between August 2020 and end March 2021, Wistron made an investment of Rs 1255 crore — 25 per cent more than the total investment it had committed to the government. Under the PLI scheme for mobile devices, the government had stipulated that each of the five participating global companies needed to invest Rs 250 crore every year for the first four years, totalling Rs 1,000 crore. Read more
Govt likely to indemnify PSU buyers from past claims
The government, in pre-bidding consultations, has informed potential buyers of public sector undertakings (PSUs) that they will not be held liable for any claims arising prior to the sale of state-owned entities.
This will be done through the representation and warranty clause in the share purchase agreement, which is a shift from the government’s earlier stance of selling assets on an ‘as is where is’ basis. This comes in the backdrop of Devas Multimedia and Cairn Energy moving a New York court seeking to seize assets of divestment-bound Air India. Read more
Novavax denied trials on children; no nod needed for Sputnik Light
The vaccine expert panel denied permission to Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct clinical trials on children for Novavax, on Thursday. It has also felt that there was no need to conduct a separate Indian clinical trial of Sputnik Light, as adequate safety and immunogenicity data is already available.
The Subject Expert Committee’s (SEC) decision means DRL does not require separate safety and immunogenicity trials on Indians for getting approval for Sputnik Light. As for SII, the permission was denied as the adult vaccine was not approved in neither US nor India. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU