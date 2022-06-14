Top Headlines: IPL media rights & Viacom18, CBDT on cross-border disputes

-
Digital media rights for IPL matches could lift the OTT play of Reliance Industries-led Viacom18, posing a challenge for the current leaders. Authorities will allow the country’s taxpayers to access the mutual agreement procedure (MAP) for cross-border disputes. Read more on these in our top headlines.
IPL media rights likely to open floodgates for Viacom's OTT powerplay
Digital media rights for IPL matches could lift the OTT (over the top) play of Viacom18, posing a challenge for the current leaders. The Reliance Industries-led Viacom18 is believed to have won the digital rights, though no formal announcement was made on Monday. Read more
CBDT issues fresh guidance on cross-border disputes for taxpayers
Authorities will allow the country’s taxpayers to access the mutual agreement procedure (MAP) for cross-border disputes. This is even if they had settled the case under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme — Vivad se Vishwas — without deviating from the outcome of the scheme, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday. Read more
From debt trap to steely resolve, Bhushan Steel an outlier in IBC landscape
In the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) landscape, Bhushan Steel (BSL) has been an outlier. With many big-ticket cases on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) first list of non-performing assets getting stuck in legal quagmire, the resolution of BSL wrapped up in under a year, with Tata Steel moving at lightning speed to close the deal and take charge within 48-72 hours of the resolution plan. Read more
What makes Essar steel sector's comeback kid amid insolvency proceedings
In the annals of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Essar Steel may go down in history as the most noticeable resolution with the world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, and the incumbent, Ruia family, locked in an intense battle spanning more than two years and ultimately resulting in full recovery of the principal amount for the financial creditors. Read more
Musk to address Twitter staff for first time since deal on Thursday
Elon Musk will address Twitter Inc. employees at a company-wide meeting this week, the first time the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer will meet with employees since agreeing to buy the company for $44 billion in late April. Read more
