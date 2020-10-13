Top headlines: Wipro Q2 profit dips, GoAir pilots stop P&W engine mid-air

-
ALSO READ
Wipro surges 15% as Q1 operational performance beats Street estimate
Wipro Q1 preview: Covid-19 to dent numbers; strategy under the new CEO key
Wipro board approves Rs 9,500 crore buyback at Rs 400 per share
World Coronavirus Dispatch: J&J announces final stage trials of vaccine
Wipro: Strong operating margin, cash position offer comfort to investors
-
Wipro Q2 PAT down 3.4% YoY at Rs 2,465.7 cr; announces Rs 9,500 cr buyback
Wipro on Tuesday reported a 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,465.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21). The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,552.7 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, numbers grew 3.15 per cent. Revenue for the company came in at Rs 15,114.5 crore, down 0.07 per cent on a YoY basis. Further, Wipro also announced a buyback of Rs 9,500 crore at Rs 400 per share. Read More...
GoAir pilots shut down P&W engine mid-air, even after fixes: Report
Pilots of an Airbus SE A320neo jet in India shut down a Pratt & Whitney engine mid-air last month after it encountered problems, people familiar with the incident said, reviving concerns about the turbines that have been plagued by issues since their debut in early 2016. The twin-engine jet, operated by Go Airlines India Ltd., landed safely using its other engine in the western city of Ahmadabad on Sept. 19, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Read More...
Godrej Properties buys land in Bengaluru for 1.6 mn sq ft housing project
Godrej Properties has bought a 15 acre parcel of land in Sarjapur area of Bengaluru for an undisclosed sum. The company plans to build residential apartments in a project area of about 1.6 million sq ft. It had recently bought a land parcel in Kalyan area near Mumbai as well, while Godrej Fund Management acquired a parcel of land from Century group in Bengaluru for Rs 700 crore recently. Read More...
J&J confirms pausing Covid-19 vaccine trial because of unexplained illness
Johnson & Johnson said its Covid-19 vaccine study has been temporarily halted due to an unexplained illness in a trial participant. Jake Sargent, a spokesman for the New Brunswick, New Jersey company, confirmed an earlier report by health-care news provider STAT that the study was paused. Read More...
Stimulus 2.0 to push fiscal deficit to 9.5 per cent of GDP: SBI report
A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced schemes to boost consumer spending hit by the coronavirus lockdown, the State Bank of India's Ecowrap pointed that the announcement is set to push the fiscal deficit to 9.5 per cent of the GDP. The new schemes which will put an additional burden of Rs 40,000 crore on the government. Sitharaman announced the LTC Cash Voucher and Festival Advance Schemes to encourage government employees to spend more and boost demand in the economy. Read More...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU