Wipro Q2 PAT down 3.4% YoY at Rs 2,465.7 cr; announces Rs 9,500 cr buyback

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Q2 preview: CEO's strategy to revive growth, Q3 growth guidance eyed
Wipro Q1 preview: Covid-19 to dent numbers; strategy under the new CEO key
Wipro surges 15% as Q1 operational performance beats Street estimate
Wipro rallies 5%, hits fresh 20-year high on share buyback plan
Wipro gains over 6% after Co appoints Thierry Delaporte as new CEO and MD
-
Wipro on Tuesday reported a 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,465.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21). The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,552.7 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, numbers grew 3.15 per cent.
Revenue for the company came in at Rs 15,114.5 crore, down 0.07 per cent on a YoY basis. Further, the company also announced a buyback of Rs 9,500 crore at Rs 400 per share.
"Wipro's IT services revenues should grow 2 per cent QoQ, but decline 4.3 per cent YoY. In constant currency (CC), revenue is seen rising 1.2 per cent QoQ. In rupee terms, Wipro is expected to clock 0.8 per cent QoQ growth in revenue at Rs 15,026.9 crore. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue will slip 0.7 per cent," analysts at HSBC has said in a result preview note. READ EXPECTATIONS HERE
“We had an excellent quarter with growth in revenues, expansion of margins and robust cash generation. I am very excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us and encouraged by the acceleration in business momentum we have seen this quarter. Our strategy is to focus on growth in prioritized sectors & markets led by vertical solution offerings," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director in a result release note.
The company's IT Services segment revenue came in at $1,992.4 million, an increase of 3.7 per cent QoQ while in constant currency, IT Services' revenue increased by 2 per cent QoQ. Meanwhile, IT Services' operating margin for the quarter was at 19.2 per cent, an expansion of 0.2 per cent QoQ and 1.1 per cent YoY, the company said in its press release.
“It was another quarter of strong performance on margins and cash flows. We improved on several operating parameters to deliver margin expansion of 0.2 per cent to 19.2 per cent in the IT Services segment. Our free cash flows as a percentage of net income for the first half was at 160.7 per cent of net income. The announcement to buyback equity shares is part of our philosophy to deliver consistent returns to shareholders," said Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer (CFO).
For the third quarter (Q3FY21), the company said it expects revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2,022 million to $2,062 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, the company said.
Wipro Q2 result
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU