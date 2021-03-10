Top headlines: Wipro's new CEO for Europe, BJP MP sworn in as U'khand CM

New CEO Pierre Bruno to lead Wipro's business in six regions across Europe

Information Technology major on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as chief executive officer for its operations. The company expects Bruno to lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across and claims that it is a bold indication of the firm's continued investment and focus on the European market, building on its momentum across the region in recent years. Read more

Revenue deficit grant of Rs 6,194 cr released to 14 states: Govt

The union government on Wednesday released the 12th and final monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 6,194.09 crore to the states. With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs 74,340 crore has been released to eligible states as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year, the ministry of finance said in a statement. Read more

Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as chief minister

Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday took oath as the new chief minister of He replaces who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday and oath of office was administered to him by Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Earlier in the day, Tirath Singh had met Governor to stake a claim to form the government in the state. The 56-year-old was elected as leader of the BJP legislature, party paving way for him to take over as the state chief minister. Read more

Recovery play? Brokerages see up to 40% upside in this Jhunjhunwala stock

Signs of demand revival in the leisure travel segment coupled with expectations of a sharp recovery in FY22 earnings have analysts gung-ho on Indian Hotels Company (IHC), whose shares have rallied a whopping 105 per cent from the 52-week low levels hit in May last year. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have underperformed Sensex and peers, and even since September last year. Read more

Exporters take unusual steps to ease container shortage to ease trading

Some of the world’s biggest exporters in Asia are intervening to alleviate a shipping container shortage that jeopardizes their overseas trading. Government-owned Indian Railways has moved empty boxes to inland depots like Delhi from seaports for free. South Korea has deployed an extra nine vessels on the Trans-Pacific route to help local manufacturers while China’s state-owned shipyard, Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry, has converted at least one freshly built paper-and-pulp carrier to transport the containers. Read more