Top headlines: Wipro's new CEO for Europe, BJP MP sworn in as U'khand CM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns, wants namesake at helm
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submits resignation to governor
Uttarakhand glacier blast: State CM announces Rs 4 lakh for kin of deceased
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala rejigs portfolio in Q2; ups stake in Lupin, Tata Motors
Titan, Escorts: What next for stocks where Jhunjhunwala cut stake in Q2
New CEO Pierre Bruno to lead Wipro's business in six regions across Europe
Information Technology major Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as chief executive officer for its Europe operations. The company expects Bruno to lead Wipro’s business in six distinct regions across Europe and claims that it is a bold indication of the firm's continued investment and focus on the European market, building on its momentum across the region in recent years. Read more
Revenue deficit grant of Rs 6,194 cr released to 14 states: Govt
The union government on Wednesday released the 12th and final monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 6,194.09 crore to the states. With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs 74,340 crore has been released to eligible states as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year, the ministry of finance said in a statement. Read more
Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand chief minister
Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. He replaces Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday and oath of office was administered to him by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Earlier in the day, Tirath Singh had met Governor to stake a claim to form the government in the state. The 56-year-old was elected as leader of the BJP legislature, party paving way for him to take over as the state chief minister. Read more
Recovery play? Brokerages see up to 40% upside in this Jhunjhunwala stock
Signs of demand revival in the leisure travel segment coupled with expectations of a sharp recovery in FY22 earnings have analysts gung-ho on Indian Hotels Company (IHC), whose shares have rallied a whopping 105 per cent from the 52-week low levels hit in May last year. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have underperformed Sensex and peers, and even since September last year. Read more
Exporters take unusual steps to ease container shortage to ease trading
Some of the world’s biggest exporters in Asia are intervening to alleviate a shipping container shortage that jeopardizes their overseas trading. Government-owned Indian Railways has moved empty boxes to inland depots like Delhi from seaports for free. South Korea has deployed an extra nine vessels on the Trans-Pacific route to help local manufacturers while China’s state-owned shipyard, Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry, has converted at least one freshly built paper-and-pulp carrier to transport the containers. Read more
