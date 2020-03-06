Top headlines: YES Bank rescue plan, Coronavirus India cases rise, and more

RBI to come up with a reconstruction plan for soon: Sources

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was likely to frame a reconstruction plan for troubled private lender and send it to the interested lenders shortly, official sources said on Friday. Read more.

stock crash: Retail investors have taken a Rs 3,300-crore hit

Retail investors are seeing a hit of more than Rs 3,346 crore on their investments in YES Bank. In the December quarter, retail investors were the largest shareholders in YES Bank, controlling a 43 per cent stake in the bank. Read more.

disinvestment process going 'extremely well': Hardeep Singh Puri

The disinvestment process for is going on "extremely well", Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. On January 27, the government came out with a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for disinvestment. Read more.

Despite slowdown, India real estate mkt remained resilient in 2019: Report

Despite wealth growth and record low interest rates in most advanced economies, the economic slowdown has weighed on prime property prices across the globe, according to Knight Frank's Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100). Read more.

DHFL: CBI takes over investigation of PF earnings scam in Uttar Pradesh

The CBI has taken over investigation into the Rs 2,267-crore Employee' Provident Fund scam in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of government employees were invested in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), which is facing a probe, officials said on Friday. Read more.

cases in India rise to 31 as Delhi man tests positive

A Delhi man with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry officials said on Friday. The latest case is the third in Delhi. Read more.

India a strife-ridden majoritarian state in economic despair: Manmohan

"India faces imminent danger from the trinity of social disharmony, economic slowdown and a global health epidemic, " wrote former Prime Minister Dr in a column in The Hindu on Friday. He said that while crisis due to (Covid-19) was an external shock for the country, the riots in Delhi and worsening economy were self-inflicted injuries. Read more.

LIVE: Army to ready quarantine facility at 5 more locations

The number of Coronavirus cases climbed to 31 in India as government took measures to control the outbreak and monitor the confirmed patients. The Delhi government took stock of preparedness in the city announcing closure of all primary schools till March 31 as a precautionary measure. Read more.