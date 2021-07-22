Top headlines: Zomato market debut on Friday; RBI to launch digital rupee

-
Zomato to make stock market debut on Friday, four days ahead of schedule
India’s first unicorn Zomato will make its stock market debut on Friday, marking a historic moment for the domestic capital market.
As per initial schedule, Zomato’s listing was to take place on July 27. Read more
RBI eyeing 'phased introduction' of digital currency: Deputy Governor
The Reserve Bank is working on a phased implementation strategy for its own digital currency and is in the process of launching it in wholesale and retail segments in the near future, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Thursday.
He said the idea of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is ripe, and many central banks in the world are working towards it. Read more
Union Cabinet approves 100% FDI in PSU refiners to aid BPCL sale
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in public sector refiners, paving the way for foreign investments in the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
The approval will enable the sale of government’s 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL to a foreign buyer, while simultaneously opening the doors to foreign investment in other oil PSUs that the Narendra Modi administration decides to privatise in future. Read more
'Will quit if asked': Karnataka CM's fate to be sealed on July 25
Amid heightened buzz over his continuation as Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa on Thursday indicated that his exit was imminent and said he will remain in the post till the BJP's central leadership asks him to step down.
The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said he had offered to resign two months ago with an intention to make way for others and asserted that he won't name a possible successor even if asked to. Read more
