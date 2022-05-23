From QUAD summit to Gyanvapi case hearing, here're top news on May 23

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
Southwest monsoon over entire country expected to be 'normal' in 2022: IMD
Skymet weather prediction 2022: Southwest monsoon to be 'normal' at 98%
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan for two days for a summit of Quad leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will speak with students at the Cambridge University in London. A Varanasi court will resume hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Monday. There will likely be respite from the heat in northwest India, according to the weather department.
PM Modi to attend QUAD summit in Tokyo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan for a two-day trip, during which he will attend the Quad summit on Tuesday. Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with United States President Joe Biden, Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, and the Australia's new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. A series of business, diplomatic, and community interactions are also planned for PM Modi. The four Quad leaders had last attended a summit virtually in March this year.
Rahul Gandhi to interact Cambridge University students
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will interact with students at the Cambridge University in London, United Kingdom, on Monday (May 23). He will also address the Indian diaspora at an event titled "Ideas for India." Gandhi arrived in London last week to attend the conference. The 51-year-old politician has held interactions with the students of various foreign universities in the recent past.
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court fixes May 23 for next hearing
A court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, will resume hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Monday (May 23). The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the lower court not to hear the issue until Friday, May 20. Meanwhile, the SC has transferred the hearing from civil judge (senior division) to the district judge (Varanasi). In April 2021, five Delhi-based women had demanded permission for daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi inside the mosque complex. Earlier this year, the court ordered a survey and videography at the mosque.
IMD predicts wet spell over northwest India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on Monday and Tuesday. It also expects maximum temperatures to fall 3-4 degree Celsius during the next three days. In the Delhi-NCR region, the rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms, dust storms, and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour. Meanwhile, light to moderate downpour is also likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, the IMD said.
Hero Asia Cup 2022: Indian men's hockey team to open it's campaign against Pakistan
Indian men’s hockey team is set to start its campaign at the Hero Asia Cup 2022 with a match against Pakistan. The game will take place at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday (May 23). India, the defending champions, will be led by Birendra Lakra. After Monday's game, India will play Japan on May 24 and the hosts Indonesia on May 26.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU