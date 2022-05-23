From QUAD summit to Gyanvapi case hearing, here're top news on May 23

Prime Minister is in Japan for two days for a summit of leaders. Congress leader will speak with students at the in London. A Varanasi court will resume hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Monday. There will likely be respite from the heat in northwest India, according to the weather department.

PM Modi to attend summit in Tokyo

Prime Minister is in Japan for a two-day trip, during which he will attend the summit on Tuesday. Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with United States President Joe Biden, Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, and the Australia's new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. A series of business, diplomatic, and community interactions are also planned for PM Modi. The four Quad leaders had last attended a summit virtually in March this year.

to interact students

Congress MP will interact with students at the in London, United Kingdom, on Monday (May 23). He will also address the Indian diaspora at an event titled "Ideas for India." Gandhi arrived in London last week to attend the conference. The 51-year-old politician has held interactions with the students of various foreign universities in the recent past.

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court fixes May 23 for next hearing

A court in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, will resume hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Monday (May 23). The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the lower court not to hear the issue until Friday, May 20. Meanwhile, the SC has transferred the hearing from civil judge (senior division) to the district judge (Varanasi). In April 2021, five Delhi-based women had demanded permission for daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi inside the mosque complex. Earlier this year, the court ordered a survey and videography at the mosque.

predicts wet spell over northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on Monday and Tuesday. It also expects maximum temperatures to fall 3-4 degree Celsius during the next three days. In the Delhi-NCR region, the rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms, dust storms, and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour. Meanwhile, light to moderate downpour is also likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, the said.

Hero 2022: Indian men's hockey team to open it's campaign against Pakistan

Indian men’s hockey team is set to start its campaign at the Hero 2022 with a match against Pakistan. The game will take place at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday (May 23). India, the defending champions, will be led by Birendra Lakra. After Monday's game, India will play Japan on May 24 and the hosts Indonesia on May 26.