Top news today: SC order on Maharashtra, P Chidambaram's bail plea and more

1. SC to pronounce order on Maharashtra govt formation today

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP- combine's plea against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test. The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered today itself which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Read more

2. Day: Parliament's joint sitting today to mark 70 years of adoption of Constitution

To mark 70 years of the adoption of Indian Constitution, a joint sitting of the both houses of Parliament will be be held on November 26 and is likely to be addressed both by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides the members of both houses of the Parliament, former presidents and prime ministers too are expected to attend the event. Read more

3. Ayodhya verdict: Waqf Board members to discuss review petition today

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqi said members will discuss whether to file a review petition in the in their November 26 meeting.

"I have been authorised to take a decision on behalf of the board but if any member has objection to it, he can raise it in the meeting scheduled for November 26 here," Farooqui said.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board will take a decision on whether to accept land for building a mosque in Ayodhya at its meeting on November 26. Read more

4. Supreme Court to hear Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea seeking bail filed by senior leader in the INX Media case.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice R Banumathi and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, issued a notice to ED on Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, submitted the response on the plea will be filed by November 25. The court will hear the matter today. Read more

5. LSE investors to vote on Refiniv deal today

London Stock Exchange Group Plc had said that its shareholders would vote on November 26 on whether to approve its $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering trading across regions and currencies.

The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters , the parent organisation of Reuters News.



6. Court to hear case against Yasin Malik for killing IAF personnel today

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA) court in Jammu will hear today a case filed against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik for allegedly killing Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

Malik is accused of being involved in the killing of four IAF personnel - including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna - in Kashmir, in January 1990. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against him later that year. Malik is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case. Read more