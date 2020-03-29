Total number coronavirus cases of India rises to 979, death toll at 25

With fresh deaths in six states, the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979 by 10 am on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry reported one death each from Delhi, Gurjarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Telengana.

In its updated data, the ministry said the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is 867, while 86 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The overall 979 cases in the country included 48 foreigners, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases so far at 186, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala at 182, including eight foreign nationals. Maharashtra also has the highest number of deaths at six followed by Gujarat (4), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and one each from Kerala, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In Telangana, the number of cases has gone up to 66, including 10 foreigners while Karnataka has reported 76 cases till now.





The number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 54, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 55 cases, including a foreigner while in Gujarat, it has gone up to 53, including one foreign

In Tamil Nadu 42 people, including six foreigners, have tested positive, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 39, including a foreigner.

Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 33 Covid-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 30 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 31, West Bengal 17, Andhra Pradesh 14 and Ladakh has reported 13 Covid-19 cases.



Bihar has nine cases, Chandigarh eight and Chhattisgarh has reported six cases so far.

Uttarakhand has six cases, including a foreigner. Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Nine cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa has reported three cases.

Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported one case each.



The number of cases worldwide have crossed more than 660,000 with over 30,000 deaths. US cases have surpassed 100,000-mark while Italy's death toll has crossed 10,000 mark.