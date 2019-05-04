Touching lives: This NGO provides prosthetics to specially abled children

Fourteen-year-old Sanjid Kumar Aararez’s life took a turn when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. The light went out of his life and all that remained was to survive the ordeal.

His worried and helpless family reached out to Bravo Foundation, an organisation that provides ailing children with medical aid to help them lead an independent life. Today, Aararez is on his way to recovery with the hope that he will resume school and play with his friends soon. “No child should be deprived of education, because of poor healthcare. That is the mission of our initiative” ...