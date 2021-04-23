Traders body CAIT asks for further extension of lockdown in Delhi

-
Domestic traders body CAIT on Friday asked the Delhi government to further extend the lockdown beyond April 26 to control coronavirus infections.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that going by the current statistics, the situation is quite alarming.
"The CAIT has urged for extension of lockdown in Delhi beyond April 26... as and when the situation is improved, the lockdown can be lifted," the confederation said in a statement.
It added that although lockdown will cause financial loss to traders and the economy, "yet we are of the considered opinion that in order to save the lives of the people of Delhi and protect them from any further spread of COVID-19, we have sought the extension".
