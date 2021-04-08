Traders in Maharashtra threaten to protest against fresh Covid-19 curbs

-
ALSO READ
Large portion of Covid vaccines to be manufactured in Ind: Gates Foundation
Covid-19: Maharashtra's Parbhani district to be under one-week lockdown
India-born US Judge assigned Justice Department's lawsuit against Google
SC upholds HC order asking resort owners to vacate land in Nilgiris
Qila Mubarak: Patiala fort to restore lost glory with hospitality
-
Traders in Aurangabad have
threatened to protest against restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to curb the spread of COVID-19.
As per the state government's order of 'Break the Chain', all shops under the non-essential category will remain closed till April 30.
Expressing unhappiness over the order, the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal on Wednesday said salon owners here will burn an effigy of the government on Saturday and shave off their heads as part of the 'mundan andolan' on April 22.
They will also stage a 'ghantanaad' (ringing of bells) agitation outside their shops on April 14.
Representatives of the Aurangabad Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh met the district collector on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum, saying they should either be allowed to open their shops or given "permission for self-immolation".
Nearly two lakh labourers are employed with about 40,000 merchants in the district, according to the traders' body.
They also demanded a package from the government to sustain their livelihood.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU