Traffic affected in various parts of Delhi amid heavy rainfall

-
ALSO READ
Rains, waterlogging cause inconvenience to commuters in Delhi
Work as team to fix waterlogging: Delhi Chief Secretary tells agencies
Delhi's IGI airport ranked world's best in over 40 MPPA category
CISF nabs US-bound man with bullet in his baggage at Delhi's IGI Airport
Bihar to get relief from monsoon havoc soon, says Meteorological Department
-
Amid heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday, waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, affecting traffic in the city.
"Waterlogging reported at Jhilmil Underpass (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," informed the Delhi Police.
The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.
"Waterlogging reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway)," Delhi Police further tweeted.
"Traffic Alert: Water logging reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," it added.
As per the India Meteorological Department's update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU