First-ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai to bring 61 stranded Indians
Traffic affected in various parts of Delhi amid heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday, waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, affecting traffic in the city

Commuters riding a scooty during the rain, in New Delhi
Commuters riding a scooty during the rain, in New Delhi

Amid heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday, waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, affecting traffic in the city.

"Waterlogging reported at Jhilmil Underpass (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," informed the Delhi Police.

The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.

"Waterlogging reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway)," Delhi Police further tweeted.

"Traffic Alert: Water logging reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," it added.

As per the India Meteorological Department's update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 09:54 IST

