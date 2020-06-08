JUST IN
In Unlock 1.0, religious places, hotels open; key coronavirus updates
Traffic snarls at DND flyway as Delhi reopens borders with UP, Haryana

Heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed at the DND, Kalindi Kunj-Noida, Ghazipur-Delhi and Delhi-Gurugram borders

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Traffic
Traffic congestion at NH-24, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida border near Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway (DND) on Monday, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the opening of national capital's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed at the DND, Kalindi Kunj-Noida, Ghazipur-Delhi and Delhi-Gurugram borders leading to long queues. Many people with no proper passes were returned from the borders. The confusion led to the increase in waiting time to cross the border creating bottlenecks as office goers increased in numbers from today.

"I was coming from Palam and going towards Noida for office and they are not letting us in without a pass. Before this, I was never asked for a pass," said Dharamvir Singh, a commuter told ANI.

Another commuter said that, "They are not letting us go and that too without giving us any reason."

Kejriwal, who had decided to shut the national capital's border with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for a week, on Sunday announced that the borders are being opened from Monday.
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 12:42 IST

