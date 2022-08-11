Trains Cancelled Today, 11 Aug: Indian Railways cancels 149 trains

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation cancelled 149 on August 11 by 9.30 am (IST). Some have been cancelled, while others has their source stations changed, got rescheduled, or diverted. Precisely, 149 have been cancelled, 16 have changed their source stations, 15 have been rescheduled, and 8 trains have been diverted. Check this list to know whether your train is affected or not.

What is the reason behind trains being rescheduled or canceled?

Though bad weather is accountable for affected train schedules, maintenance and operational concerns are equally responsible. Over 170 trains are deemed to be cancelled on August 11, implying difficulty and problems for daily travelers.

So, there can be a plethora of reasons for train cancellation.

Rescheduled trains today

Train Name (Source- Destination) Start Time Resch. Date Delay 04133 CNB FBD PASSENGER - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - FARRUKHABAD (FBD) 8/11/2022 13:10 8/11/2022 15:45 2:35 05551 RXL-BGP SHRAVANI MELA SPL - RAXAUL JN (RXL) - BHAGALPUR (BGP) 8/11/2022 5:15 8/11/2022 7:00 1:45 11014 LOKMANYA TT EXP - COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) 8/11/2022 8:50 8/11/2022 15:50 7:00 11025 BSL-PUNE EXPRESS - BHUSAVAL JN (BSL) - PUNE JN (PUNE) 8/11/2022 0:35 8/11/2022 4:05 3:30 13028 AZ HWH KAVIGURU EXPRESS - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) 8/11/2022 7:55 8/11/2022 9:55 2:00 13054 RDP HWH KULIK EXPRESS - RADHIKAPUR (RDP) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) 8/11/2022 11:00 8/11/2022 12:20 1:20 13351 DHANBAD - ALLEPY EXPRESS - DHANBAD JN (DHN) - ALAPPUZHA (ALLP) 8/11/2022 11:40 8/11/2022 17:00 5:20 14731 KISAN EXP - DELHI JN. (DLI) - BHATINDA (BTI) 8/11/2022 14:00 8/11/2022 16:00 2:00 15018 GKP-LTT EXPRESS - GORAKHPUR (GKP) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) 8/11/2022 5:45 8/11/2022 6:30 0:45 15129 GKP-BCY MAIL EXP - GORAKHPUR (GKP) - VARANASI CITY (BCY) 8/11/2022 9:15 8/11/2022 11:15 2:00 15159 CPR DURG EXP - CHHAPRA (CPR) - DURG (DURG) 8/11/2022 7:10 8/11/2022 8:00 0:50 17229 TVC-SC SABARI EXP - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) 8/11/2022 7:00 8/11/2022 10:30 3:30 17623 NED-SGNR WEEKLY EXP - NANDED (NED) - SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR) 8/11/2022 6:50 8/11/2022 11:30 4:40 20904 BSB - EKNR MAHAMANA - VARANASI (BSB) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) 8/11/2022 5:25 8/11/2022 7:25 2:00 22865 LTT-PURI S F WEEKLY - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - PURI (PURI) 8/11/2022 0:15 8/11/2022 4:00 3:45

Train (Source- Destination) Divert From Divert To 11447 SHAKTIPUNJ EXP - JABALPUR (JBP) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) BARKAKANA LINC CABIN [BKLC] BARKAKANA AVOIDING CABIN [BKAC] 16231 MV-MYS EXPRESS - MAYILADUTURAI JN (MV) - MYSORE JN (MYS) KARUR [KRR] SALEM JN [SA] 16232 MYS-MV EXPRESS - MYSORE JN (MYS) - MAYILADUTURAI JN (MV) SALEM JN [SA] KARUR [KRR] 16235 TN-MYS EXPRESS - TUTICORIN (TN) - MYSORE JN (MYS) KARUR [KRR] SALEM JN [SA] 16236 MYS-TN EXPRESS - MYSORE JN (MYS) - TUTICORIN (TN) SALEM JN [SA] KARUR [KRR] 16788 SVDK-TEN EXP - SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI KATRA (SVDK) - TIRUNELVELI (TEN) SALEM JN [SA] KARUR [KRR] 18613 RNC CPU EXPRESS - RANCHI (RNC) - CHOPAN (CPU) RANCHI [RNC] TORI [TORI] 19607 KOAA MDJN EXP - KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA) - MADAR JN (MDJN) GARWA ROAD [GHD] KATNI MURWARA [KMZ]

and National Train Enquiry System (NTES) regularly releases list of cancelled trains, rescheduled trains, and diverted trains. While canceled trains are generally higher in number, plenty of rescheduled and diverted trains can be seen. Today, 149 trains have been canceled, 15 have been rescheduled, 16 have changed their source stations and 8 have been diverted. Here’s how you can check them.