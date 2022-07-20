Travelling on a premium train? This is what you will need to pay for meals

The passengers travelling via premium trains of the Indian Railways will now have to pay an additional Rs 50 if they opt for having a meal on the train but had not pre-booked it with the tickets. The new rule applies to Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, and .

In a notification on July 15, the Board also issued the price chart of various that will be offered to the passengers.

The board also clarified that the additional charges only apply to the . No separate fees shall be taken from the passengers for tea and coffee, even if they had not opted for it earlier.

How much will the passengers have to pay if they have not opted for the while booking tickets?

According to the chart released by the Railway Board, the travellers travelling by Rajdhani Express, and Shatabdi Express, in 1A or EC class, will have to pay Rs 190 for breakfast. They will be required to pay Rs 290 each for lunch and dinner if they have not pre-booked the meals.

If the passengers are travelling in 2AC/3A or CC class, they will have to pay Rs 155 for breakfast, Rs 140 for evening snacks and Rs 235 for lunch and dinner on the above three trains.

If the passenger is travelling through the Vande Bharat Express, they will have to pay Rs 205 for breakfast. However, if pre-booking for the meal was done, Rs 155 needs to be paid for the meal.

The evening snack will now cost Rs 155. For lunch and dinner, the passengers will be required to pay Rs 294.

It must be noted that the above charges include GST, and no additional charges are required to be paid.