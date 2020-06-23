Trinamool Congress slams Modi after 17th consecutive oil price hike

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fuel price hikes for 17 days in a row, saying it is "disgraceful to unleash a planned disaster" on the common people at a time when the country is in the throes of a pandemic.

Petrol price was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise on Tuesday as oil companies increased rates that took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 and Rs 10.01 per litre, respectively.

leaders used #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu hashtag on their Twitter handles.





ALSO READ: Unstamped visa holders, new applicants in a fix over Trump's order

Abhishek Banerjee, senior leader and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said it is disgraceful to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes.

"While people are facing severe economic distress during #Covid19, @narendramodiJi decided to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes. However, when it's rising again, he passes on the hardship to the common man. Disgraceful! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu," he tweeted.



While people are facing severe economic distress during #COVID19, @narendramodi Ji decided to snatch the benefit of low crude oil prices by imposing record duty hikes. However, when it's rising again, he passes on the hardship to common man. Disgraceful! #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu pic.twitter.com/5ugK9Qslt4 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 23, 2020

secretary general and state minister Partha Chatterjee said duties on petrol and diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89 per cent and 794.10 per cent, respectively since Modi took over reins of the country.





ALSO READ: Adani Power buys 49% stake in Odisha Power Generation Corp from US firm

"And yet again, @narendramodi Ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol & diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% & 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, @narendramodiJi does not care," he said on Twitter.





And yet again, @narendramodi ji unleashes a new planned disaster on his dear countrymen. Since 2014, the duties on petrol & diesel have seen a rise of nearly 247.89% & 794.10% respectively. Yes, you read that right and no, @narendramodi Ji does not care#ModiBabuPetrolBekabu pic.twitter.com/4Y3FOmARE6 — Partha Chatterjee (@itspcofficial) June 23, 2020

Chatterjee's cabinet colleague and senior party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "PM Modi's way of caring is scaring the people of his country.

"When all of us are fighting a pandemic together, @narendramodi Ji decided to throw another challenge at us by hiking the oil prices. Is this some game for the citizens of the country where you keep increasing the difficulty level with each passing day? #ModiBabuPetrolBekabu," she tweeted.





When all of us are fighting a pandemic together, @narendramodi ji decided to throw another challenge at us by hiking the oil prices. Is this some game for the citizens of the country where you keep increasing the difficulty level with each passing day?#ModiBabuPetrolBekabu — Chandrima Bhattacharya (@Chandrimaaitc) June 23, 2020

"Covid crisis- Failed Governance -Indo-China standoff -Surrender -Unprecedented petrol and diesel price -Radio silence Modiji, your way of 'caring' is scaring us," she added.





ALSO READ: India coronavirus dispatch: Concept of 'second wave' is flawed, dangerous

Hitting back at the ruling party, BJP secretary Rahul Sinha said if TMC is so bothered about the oil price hike, it should withdraw the taxes levelled by the state government on oil prices.

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.