Troops must remain vigilant to maintain sanctity of LoC: Army chief

-
ALSO READ
Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff
Narco-terror nexus being pushed from Pakistan side: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Army chief visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh, reviews preparedness
Will not permit any loss of territory: Gen Manoj Pande on China border row
Lt Gen Manoj Pande to be next Army chief, first engineer to hold the post
-
It is the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and the troops must remain vigilant to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC), Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday.
Pande, who is on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army on April 30, arrived in Srinagar on Saturday.
The Army chief, accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, and Lieutenant General ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, proceeded to undertake a first-hand assessment of formations along the LoC in north Kashmir, the defence ministry's statement said.
Pande, whose Kashmir visit will end on Sunday, was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness, it mentioned.
The formation commanders also briefed the Army chief on the existing ceasefire agreement on the LoC, development work on field fortifications, counter infiltration grid, operational preparedness and Army-citizen connect in border areas, it said.
"The Army chief, while interacting with the formation commanders, laid special emphasis on being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control," it mentioned.
During his interaction with the troops, Pande complimented them for their high morale and professional competence, it noted.
On his arrival at Chinar Corps headquarters, Pande was briefed by Aujla on the overall security situation prevalent along the LoC and hinterland, it mentioned.
"The Army chief highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded Chinar Corps for their high level of morale and contribution to peace building in Jammu and Kashmir," it noted.
Pande complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in "projecting a whole of government approach" that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the Union Territory, it mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU