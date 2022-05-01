Narco-terror nexus being pushed from Pakistan side: Army Chief Manoj Pande

-
ALSO READ
Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as India's 29th Chief of the Army Staff
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Amit Shah to virtually launch District Good Governance Index in J-K today
Is PM Modi's silence in Jammu on Pak and terror a sign of new beginning?
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
-
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday suggested the narco-terror nexus was being pushed by country's western adversary through dropping of drugs and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir and other states but the force was ready to answer these threats in a resolute manner.
In an exclusive interview with ANI today, the Army chief said, "As far as the situation with Pakistan is concerned, the DGMOs arrived at an understanding a year ago that helped us in improving the situation for the civilian population at the ground level on both sides of the LoC."
"However, I must admit that in terms of reduction in terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps, neither is there any evidence nor are there any signs of that happening," Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Pakistan issue.
The new Indian Army chief said, "On the contrary, we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down, in the hinterland, there is no indication to that effect."
"Significantly, due to the success of our counter infiltration grid, from the other side, there is exploitation of the narco-terror nexus. In this nexus, you see cases of smuggling contraband items and weapons which is happening across the border in both Jammu Kashmir and further south," he said.
The Army chief asserted, "We are clear that if we see any act of terror or any hybrid threat in terms of infiltration, radicalisation through social media, then we are resolute to counter these threats and we are sure that we will succeed."
General Manoj Pande on Saturday took charge as India's 29th Chief of Army Staff.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU