TRP rigging scam: Court rejects bail plea of Barc's ex-CEO Dasgupta

-
ALSO READ
TRP scam: Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta sent in 14-day judicial custody
TRP scam: Ex-BARC CEO Dasgupta's police custody extended
TRP numbers controversy: How does BARC measure TV viewership in India?
Fake TRP scam: BARC says its efforts currently focused on 'individuals'
TRP scam: Former CEO of BARC in police custody till December 28
-
A local court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), who was arrested in the alleged manipulation of TRP (Television Rating Points) scam.
Dasgupta had filed an application seeking bail on December 30 after the court remanded him to judicial custody.
On Monday, a court of metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai rejected Dasgupta's application.
Dasgupta's advocate Kamlesh Ghumre said an appeal would be filed in the sessions court this week.
In his application, Dasgupta had claimed that he was only an employee of the BARC and not a "whole and sole (authority)", and that there are board of directors and a disciplinary committee above him in the council.
Mumbai Police's crime branch had, however, argued that Dasgupta, in connivance with another senior official from the BARC and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd's owner Arnab Goswami, manipulated the TRPs of Republic TV and Republic Bharat (Hindi).
The police had claimed that Goswami paid in lakhs to Dasgupta in return of the manipulation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU