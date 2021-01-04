Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Georgian counterpart

External Affairs Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of David Zalkaliani on Monday held a virtual discussion on bilateral cooperation and also reviewed current developments between the two nations.

"Warm conversation with FM @DZalkaliani of Discussed our bilateral cooperation and reviewed current developments," Jaishankar tweeted after the virtual meeting.

He thanked Zalkaliani for his invitation to visit

In December, India and Georgia had held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) via digital video-conference and reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

