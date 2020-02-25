Trump India visit: Defence, security discussed, not CAA, says Foreign Secy

India and US held talks in major categories — security, defence, energy, technology and people to people contact, with President Donald Trump assuring India highest consideration for collaboration in defence sector, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.
Shringla told reporters that the two countries have also decided to set up working groups on curbing narcotics trafficking and reinvigorating homeland security, he told reporters.
"President Trump has assured highest consideration to India for procurement, technology and joint collaboration in defence sector," he said.
Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
held talks for five hours to arrive at a slew of agreements, Shringla said.
Besides this, India also raised the issue of H-1B visa
with the US during President Donald Trump's ongoing visit, adding that New Delhi highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals in the high-tech sectors in the US.
"From our side, the issue of H-1B visa
was raised. It was pointed that Indian professionals contribute significantly to the development of high tech sector in the United States," Shringla said during a media briefing here.
Noting that there are about 200,000 Indian students currently studying in the United States, Shringla said that the two sides discussed that the "area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship."
"There was a realisation that there is a vibrant Indian community in the United States, who contribute significantly, both, to the economy and society. At the same time, it was important that the area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship," he said.
However, the issue of Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) did not come up during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and US President Donald Trump.
"The issue of CAA did not come up. However, with regard to religious freedom, there is an appreciation on both sides that pluralism and diversity are common binding factors in both the countries. President Donald Trump
yesterday in Ahmedabad said about the religious diversity and how it is evident in India," Shringla said during a press conference after India-US talks.
Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad at 'Namaste Trump' event on Monday, the US President had lauded India's diversity in his speech and said the harmonious coexistence of millions of followers of various religions in the country served as "inspiration to the world".
