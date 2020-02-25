Trump India visit: Defence, security discussed, not CAA, says Foreign Secy

India and US held talks in major categories — security, defence, energy, technology and people to people contact, with President assuring India highest consideration for collaboration in defence sector, Foreign Secretary said on Tuesday.

Shringla told reporters that the two countries have also decided to set up working groups on curbing narcotics trafficking and reinvigorating homeland security, he told reporters.

"President Trump has assured highest consideration to India for procurement, technology and joint collaboration in defence sector," he said.

Trump and Prime Minister held talks for five hours to arrive at a slew of agreements, Shringla said.

Besides this, India also raised the issue of with the US during President Donald Trump's ongoing visit, adding that New Delhi highlighted the contribution of Indian professionals in the high-tech sectors in the US.

"From our side, the issue of was raised. It was pointed that Indian professionals contribute significantly to the development of high tech sector in the United States," Shringla said during a media briefing here.

Noting that there are about 200,000 Indian students currently studying in the United States, Shringla said that the two sides discussed that the "area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship."



"There was a realisation that there is a vibrant Indian community in the United States, who contribute significantly, both, to the economy and society. At the same time, it was important that the area of education is also covered in the people-to-people relationship," he said.

However, the issue of Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) did not come up during talks between Prime Minister and US President