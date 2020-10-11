Trump makes first public appearance at White House since Covid-19 diagnosis

-
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) made his first public appearance at the White House, since his COVID-19 diagnosis last week.
Addressing to his supporters from the balcony of the White House, Trump took off his mask and said: "I am feeling great and I am honoured to welcome, we call this a peaceful protest in support of the incredible men and women of law enforcement and all of the people who work so well with us."
The US President thanked the people for their prayers and stated that he will be coming out with big rallies for the upcoming presidential election.
"We are starting very very big rallies and everything because we cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation," he said.Trump also targeted China, saying that the US is going to defeat the 'China virus'.
"We are producing powerful therapies and drugs, we are healing the sick and we are going to recover, and the vaccine is coming out very quickly in record time, we have great companies doing it and they will be distributing it, and we are going to throw our military very rapidly through the power of the American spirit. Science medicine will eradicate the China virus once and for all," he added.
Trump also thanked all doctors, labs and scientists for their role in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged people to go out and vote, stating that this was the "single most important election" in the history of the country.
On Friday, Trump had announced his plans to host an in-person event at the White House, which would be his first public engagement since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
This comes a day after White House physician Dr Sean Conley informed that the US President should be able to resume public engagements as of Saturday.Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.
