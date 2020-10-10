Puducherry coronavirus update: 337 new Covid-19 cases reported in the UT

-
-
Puducherry reported 337 new COVID-19 cases and one more death due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
The UT government said that the total number of cases has risen to 31,233 including 559 deaths and 25,955 recoveries.
The UT reported 411 discharges in the last 24 hours.
"Puducherry records 337 new COVID19 cases, 1 death and 411 discharges today. Total cases in the Union Territory rise to 31,233, including 559 deaths and 25,955 recoveries," the government said.
India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours.
.
