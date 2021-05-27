'Twitter needs to comply with the law of the land,' says govt on IT rules

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday responded to Twitter's statement expressing concern over the "potential threat to freedom of expression in India and intimidation tactics by the police".
The government told the social media giant to "stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land".
The government said it strongly controverts the claims made by Twitter today in its press release. "India has a glorious tradition of free speech and democratic practices dating back centuries."
"We condemn Twitter's statement as baseless, false and an attempt to defame India to hide their follies."
Press Release by Ministry of Electronics and IT in response to the statements made by Twitter Inc. pic.twitter.com/hQxCGuoEaG— Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) May 27, 2021
In a fiery statement, the government said, "Twitter’s statement is an attempt to dictate its terms to the world’s largest democracy. Through its actions and deliberate defiance, Twitter seeks to undermine India’s legal system.
Earlier during the day, Twitter said it will comply with Indian laws but was concerned by “the use of intimidation tactics by the police”.
Twitter argued that the escalated content constituted legitimate free speech and yet, the platform was compelled to withhold in response to a non-compliance notice as not doing so poses penal consequences with many risks for Twitter employees.
The platform said it has been in regular dialogue with the IT Ministry to explain the nature of the content and why it should continue to be available on the service.
"Law making and policy formulations is the sole prerogative of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform and it has no locus standi on dictating what should India's legal policy framework be," the government further said.
Reacting strongly to the allegations of threat to freedom of expression in India, the IT ministry said, "the government respects the right of people to ask questions and also criticise on the social media platforms including on Twitter. However, the only instance of scuttling free speech on Twitter is by Twitter itself and its opaque policies, as a result of which people's accounts are suspended and tweets deleted arbitrarily."
The government assured representatives of social media companies including Twitter that they will always remain safe in India and there is no threat to their personal safety and security.
Twitter has urged the Ministry of Electronics and IT to publish these standard operating protocols on procedural aspects of compliance for public consultation and has sought a minimum of three months extension in order to implement the rules.
The social media giant said it continues to accept grievances from users and law enforcement via its existing grievance redressal channel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU