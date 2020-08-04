Two BSF personnel shot dead by colleague in Bengal's North Dinajpur

Two BSF personnel were shot dead by a constable of their unit in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said.

According to the police, a constable Uttam Sutradhar of Maldakhand, 146 Battalion BSF fired upon Inspector Mahindar Singh Bhatti and Constable Anuj Kumar at the India-Bangladesh border at Bhatun village under Raiganj police station.

Sumit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police district said, "As a result of it, both (Inspector Bhatti and Constable Kumar) died on the spot."

"Later, Constable Uttam Sutradhar surrendered before his commander, now forwarded to Raiganj police station," SP Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway.

