Two CBI teams arrive in Mumbai to probe corruption claims against Deshmukh

Two teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrived in Mumbai to probe the allegations of corruption and misuse of office by former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said on Wednesday.
A CBI source related to probe in Delhi told IANS, "A team of CBI officials arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday."
The source said that after the agency registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on Tuesday night following the orders of the Bombay High Court, another team of the Anti-Corruption department of the premiere investigative agency left for Mumbai on Wednesday morning.
The source said that over half a dozen agency sleuths will record the statement of Dr Jayshri Patil on whose petition the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe against Deshmukh. However, it is not known how many members are there in each team.
The source said that the CBI sleuths will also record the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who dropped a letter bomb on March 20 -- accusing Deshmukh of asking suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze and other Mumbai police personnel to extort Rs 100 crores 'monthly' from bars, hotels and restaurants.
The Bombay High Court has asked the CBI to complete PE within 15 days.
--IANS
aks/qn/skp/
