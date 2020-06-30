Two dead, four hospitalised after gas leakage at a Visakhapatnam firm

-
Two workers have died and four hospitalised following leakage of Benzimidazole gas at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam.
"Two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else," Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parwada Police Station, told ANI.
More details are awaited.
As many as 12 people, including a minor, were killed when styrene vapours leaked from the LG Polymers plant on May 7, while several hundred fell ill after inhaling the poisonous chemical at R Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam.
