Two flights diverted as heavy fog affects ops at Visakhapatnam airport

-
ALSO READ
Dense fog covers Delhi, rail traffic affected; visibility reduces to 100m
Dense fog disrupts air travel; 100 Delhi flights delayed in past 3 days
Dense fog envelops Delhi, reduces visibility to 50m; 39 trains delayed
Shallow fog witnessed in Delhi today, cold wave to return on weekend
Shallow fog covers Delhi sky, air quality continues to be very poor
-
Dense fog around Visakhapatnam airport affected flight operations on Saturday morning.
Flights coming from Bangalore and Delhi were diverted to Hyderabad due to poor visibility because of heavy fog at the airport in the port city.
A few flights scheduled to take off from Visakhapatnam to other destinations were also delayed.
Akasa Air's flight from Bangalore and Air Asia flight from Delhi were diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.
As the conditions improved after 10 a.m., the flights were called back. Subsequently, all flights took off and landed as scheduled.
Dense fog enveloped the port city and other parts of Visakhapatnam district. Road users also faced difficulty due to poor visibility
--IANS
ms/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 17:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU