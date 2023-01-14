JUST IN
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag on Sunday
Joshimath crisis: NTPC faces opposition as locals demand their exit
Tourist footfall rises in snow-clad Shimla, Manali; hotel occupancy up 70%
High arsenic concentration in groundwater of 18 districts in Bihar: Study
Avalanche hits Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts
Mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal now under central govt's scanner
Air India: Accused spreading falsities with intent of further harassment
Land subsidence halts ropeway service connecting Joshimath to Auli
Haryana govt extends schools' winter holidays till Jan 21 due to cold wave
Construction of Ram temple reaches halfway stage: Trust secretary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
CBI searches Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's office in excise policy case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Two flights diverted as heavy fog affects ops at Visakhapatnam airport

Akasa Air's flight from Bangalore and Air Asia flight from Delhi were diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad

Topics
flights divert | Fog disrupts flights | Dense fog

IANS  |  Visakhapatnam 

airlines, flights
Flights coming from Bangalore and Delhi were diverted to Hyderabad due to poor visibility because of heavy fog at the airport in the port city.

Dense fog around Visakhapatnam airport affected flight operations on Saturday morning.

Flights coming from Bangalore and Delhi were diverted to Hyderabad due to poor visibility because of heavy fog at the airport in the port city.

A few flights scheduled to take off from Visakhapatnam to other destinations were also delayed.

Akasa Air's flight from Bangalore and Air Asia flight from Delhi were diverted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

As the conditions improved after 10 a.m., the flights were called back. Subsequently, all flights took off and landed as scheduled.

Dense fog enveloped the port city and other parts of Visakhapatnam district. Road users also faced difficulty due to poor visibility

--IANS

ms/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on flights divert

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 17:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.