Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
Business Standard

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag on Sunday

The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said

Narendra Modi | Vande Bharat train | Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

PM Modi, narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would be physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said.

The VisakhapatnamSecunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM.

The SecunderabadVisakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation, it said.

The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class, the release said.

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 17:14 IST

